Apple Has The Early Advantage In AR, But Google Will Win In The End: Study

In these early days of the augmented reality platform wars between Apple, Google, and Facebook, the big early edge goes to the maker of the iPhone, thanks to the massive install base of iOS devices that support AR.

That’s according to a new study from Digi-Capital. But Apple shouldn’t get too comfy with its early advantage; by 2021, the study concludes, Google’s ARCore could well have a substantial lead in the race for users, dollars, and influence.

The Digi-Capital study suggests that by next year, when ARKit, ARCore, and Facebook’s Camera Effects are all fully launched, Apple’s AR platform will have an installed base 1.5 times that of Camera Effects, and twice as large as that of ARCore.

The problem for Google in the early stages, Digi-Capital argues, is that there are too many different versions of Android in use today, and not nearly as many that support ARCore. That’ll change over the next few years, however, and when it does, both Apple and Facebook could see themselves swamped by massive adoption of ARCore-compatible Android devices.

“Different adoption curves across Android and Facebook’s Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp might give ARCore 2.3x ARKit and 2.5x Camera Effects installed base by 2021,” the study explains. “Only at that stage are we looking at over 2 billion installed base for ARCore globally.”

Digi-Capital’s theory is that less than half of all Android devices will be ARCore-ready by 2019. But at that point, new devices and users upgrading to newer versions of the OS will create a massive new base of Android AR users.