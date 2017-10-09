I Lost My Brother To Opioid Addiction. Here’s How Employers Can Address The Crisis

Sunday, October 18, 2015, started out like any other day. Nothing unusual about the first hours of the morning. No sign that I’d soon get a phone call that would change my life. But then it came . “Your brother is in ICU,” was his former partner’s opening line. “We have no idea what’s happening. You need to call the hospital. They’ll only talk with immediate family.”

That call triggered a frantic series of events that led to my booking the first flight I could find to my hometown in Florida. It was on my layover in Newark that I got a second call, this one from my stepmother: “I’m so sorry. Kai is dead.”

Until that moment, I was someone who’d been lucky enough to be able to glance at the headlines from afar. I was dimly aware of the opioid epidemic’s magnitude, yet disconnected from its reality. In an instant, that was over. Today, when I read news stories about the crisis, I don’t see a “man in West Virginia,” I see Kai. I don’t see a “middle-aged mother of four from Rhode Island.” I see Kai. I don’t see “Prince.” I see Kai.

And I don’t see statistics anymore, either. I see my brother. The year he died, Kai was one of 91 Americans who, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, were dying each day from prescription opioids, heroin, and related drugs. Nearly two years later, that rate has worsened considerably. The fact that these are all brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, and mothers and fathers we’re losing? I get that now.

So do employers–sort of. In a recent WebMD survey, seven out of 10 U.S. employers said they’re affected by opioid abuse, yet only 19% reported feeling “extremely prepared” to deal with it. A review of the available data placed the total cost of prescription opioid abuse to employers at some $25 billion–a decade ago, in 2007. Last year, the crisis was estimated to cost U.S. employers more than $16 billion in lost productivity alone, before accounting for employer medical costs and sick days ($18 million, by one recent measure), among other factors that are harder to quantify. In other words, companies have felt the strain from the opioid epidemic for a long time, but most still aren’t equipped to handle it.

Fortunately, some organizations are rethinking how to provide support, not just to employees who are struggling with opioid addiction, but to those whose loved ones are impacted, too.

Removing The Stigma

The stigma surrounding addiction makes the scope of the opioid epidemic seem narrower than it really is. And until lately, that has likely helped employers avoid addressing it even while shouldering the costs.