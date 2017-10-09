Hate Mornings? Design A Productive Afternoon Routine Instead

With the amount of tips and tricks out there telling us how to have the most productive mornings possible, you’d think the majority of the working population spends the pre-lunch hours lifelessly shuffling around like a bunch of office-bound zombies. In fact, nothing could be further from the truth.

No matter what your morning routine is, our body is predisposed to get stuff done in the a.m. Humans have a “master clock” called our circadian rhythm, which controls when we have the most energy and alertness. And while each person’s “clock” is set slightly differently, the most common scenario backed by research shows that we have high mental alertness at 10 a.m. (a few hours after we wake up) with energy levels dropping off in the early afternoon until a predictable crash at around 3 p.m. Related: Try One Of These Eight Ways To Get Through The 3 p.m. Slump So, if we’re predisposed to sluggishness in the post-lunch hours, what can we do? Just like a morning routine can kickstart your day, devising an afternoon routine based around our lower energy levels can help us get the most out of the day. The hours before your energy naturally starts to decline are some of your peak working hours and shouldn’t be wasted. However, you should use some of this high energy to set yourself up for a productive afternoon. Here are a few suggestions. Use Hemingway’s Famous Hack It’s easy to keep riding the pre-afternoon high of our natural boost in energy, but fully completing a task or project at this point can actually be detrimental to your ability to get back in the swing of things after lunch. So instead of neatly wrapping up that task before you break for lunch, follow this simple piece of advice from Ernest Hemingway: Stop while you’re ahead.

This trick can be applied to any job. Whether you’re banging out customer support tickets, putting together a new strategy doc, or editing your slide deck for a presentation, the key is to stop not when you’re finished, but when you know exactly what to do next. Why? Well, Hemingway’s hack works for two reasons: You’re lowering the psychological barrier to returning to work: When you come back after lunch and head into your afternoon, there’s no question of where you want to start. You don’t need to expend any unnecessary cognitive energy. The Zeigarnik Effect is a psychological phenomenon discovered back in 1927 that explains how “the brain has a powerful need to finish what it starts. When it can’t complete something, it gets stuck on it,” and will even give us a boost of energy to help us finish what we’ve started. Set A Minor Milestone You’ll Be Able To Finish In The Afternoon Your afternoon depends on getting back into the flow of work quickly. But starting up the engine is hard enough, let alone trying to get any sort of momentum going. We get a rush of energy when we finish a task. However, we don’t need to hit major goals to see that benefit. “When we think about progress, we often imagine how good it feels to achieve a long-term goal or experience a major breakthrough. These big wins are great—but they are relatively rare. The good news is that even small wins can boost inner work life tremendously,” explains researchers Teresa Amabile and Steven J. Kramer, who studied the correlation between daily progress and happiness and meaning at work. Related: How Keeping Track Of These Two Things Totally Transformed My Productivity The effect is like a viral loop: Making measurable progress, even minor, makes us happier. When we’re happier, we’re more productive. More productivity means more progress.

So, if you want to write a blog post in the afternoon, start with an outline and make that your goal. That first, meaningful step will help kickstart the rest of your afternoon. Set Your Afternoon Triggers The last piece of the puzzle is to set up what I like to call “guardrails of motivation”–reminders to nudge you back on the right path when you inevitably drift later in the day. You can set these up in any way that fits in your workflow, but here’s how I do it: Work in 50-minute sprints: Research has found that working in short sprints and taking regular breaks is the best way to maintain your energy. While some people opt for the popular Pomodoro technique of 25-minute sprints with 5-minute breaks in between, recent research has suggested that 50-minute sprints followed by a 10-15 minute break might work even better. Send yourself a reminder for when you know you’re going to dip: I know I’m most susceptible to low energy between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Which is why pre-lunch I’ll often set a reminder for somewhere between those hours to simply ask “Are you working on the right thing?” At some point between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., you’re going to feel your eyelids sagging and your momentum hitting the ditch. This is where the real work comes in and where your routine becomes so important in protecting your energy and your time. Turn Off The Outside World To Protect Your Energy You might be able to fend off notifications, email, and texts in the morning when you’re sharp, but as soon as your energy dips it’s easy to get dislodged by any ping that comes your way. Your afternoon routine should include some heads-down time to conserve what energy you have. Unsplash CEO Mikael Cho suggests closing your extra tabs and turning off notifications to guard your energy.

Related: How And When To Exercise To Boost Your Productivity Bang Out Mindless Tasks When our brain enters low-energy mode, it’s a good time to bang out “easy” tasks, like clerical work, catching up on emails, resizing photos, or whatever work doesn’t require too much cognitive stress. This is a last-ditch effort to squeeze as much productivity as you can out of your afternoon. And to make this even easier, don’t rely on your tired brain to know what you need to do. Instead, I like to create a “bucket” list of tasks that are boring but necessary that I can take on in the late afternoon so I have some sort of guide, even if I’m not there 100%. Throw In A Little Late-Afternoon Chaos As you near the final stretch of your workday, bringing in a little chaos can actually help get you over the finish line. University of Nebraska-Lincoln business professor Theresa Welbourne suggests shaking things up by changing your usual time, place, or format for afternoon meetings. “The appearance of less bureaucracy makes people more energized at work,” she says. However you do it, setting up some event that knocks you out of your afternoon routine is a great way to boost your energy in the late hours of the workday. Make Time For A Quick Workout A bit of exercise has been shown to improve mental health and mood as well as boost energy levels, which is why taking a little time out to move around in the afternoon is so important.

