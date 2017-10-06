Embedded podcast returns with true tales of Trump on The Apprentice

Now, NPR’s podcast Embedded, is looking back at those halcyon days when Trump was attempting to earn ratings by entertaining us with his mercurial antics in his faux boardroom instead of by running our country. Host Kelly McEvers talks to the people who were involved in the creation of that show from casting directors to producers to cast members about what it was like working with Trump back when he was just a real estate mogul trying to make it in reality television. It’s a fascinating story about the show that made Trump a television star and how the people involved with it feel about it now.

ML