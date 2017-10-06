- 8:00 am
The anti-nuclear campaign group ICAN has won the Nobel Peace Prize
The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) was awarded this year’s Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of the group’s work “to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for its ground-breaking efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition of such weapons.” The awarding of the Peace Prize to ICAN is particularly apt as this year there has been a marked increase in rhetoric between North Korea and the United States over the rogue nation’s ambitious nuclear missile program. In a statement, ICAN said:
It is a great honour to have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2017 in recognition of our role in achieving the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. This historic agreement, adopted on 7 July with the backing of 122 nations, offers a powerful, much-needed alternative to a world in which threats of mass destruction are allowed to prevail and, indeed, are escalating.
BREAKING NEWS The 2017 Nobel Peace Prize is awarded to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) @nuclearban #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/I5PUiQfFzs
— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2017