The anti-nuclear campaign group ICAN has won the Nobel Peace Prize

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) was awarded this year’s Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of the group’s work “to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for its ground-breaking efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition of such weapons.” The awarding of the Peace Prize to ICAN is particularly apt as this year there has been a marked increase in rhetoric between North Korea and the United States over the rogue nation’s ambitious nuclear missile program. In a statement, ICAN said: