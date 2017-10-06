The financial firm that bankrolled the “Fearless Girl” statue gets busted for underpaying female and minority employees

The statue was praised as an empowering feminist sculpture that promoted gender equality, but now the company behind it, State Street Corp., has agreed to pay over $5 million to 300 women and 15 black employees over allegations they were paid less than their white, male counterparts, reports the New York Post. The $2.6 trillion asset management company was found to have a “statistically significant disparity in compensation” between female, black, and white male employees, an audit by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs found. Though State Street Corp agreed to settle, the company has denied the allegations.MG