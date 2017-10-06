Facebook is building a massive data center and “multiple” solar facilities in Virginia

The social media giant will invest over a billion in the state, reports CNBC . Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe announced Facebook will invest $750 million to build a 970,000-square-foot data center in Henrico County. McAuliffe also said the company will build “multiple solar facilities” worth hundreds of millions of dollars. In a statement, Rachel Peterson, Facebook’s director of data strategy said:

“When considering new data center locations, we not only look for clean and renewable energy solutions, but great partnerships within the local community, a strong pool of local talent, excellent access to fiber, and a robust electric grid. Henrico County and the Commonwealth of Virginia has it all.”

Facebook has previously stated that it aims to power all of its facilities with 100% renewable energy in the future.MG