Elon Musk says Tesla’s solar tech can rebuild Puerto Rico’s power grid

The Tesla CEO tweeted that he believes his solar battery technology, which already powers several small islands, could be used to help rebuild Puerto Rico’s power grid after the island was ravaged by Hurricane Maria. Though some power has slowly been restored to the island, much of it is still without electricity. The people on the island that do have stable electricity are those residents who already have solar panels, reports the BBC. After Musks’ tweet, the Governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rossello, replied: “Let’s talk.” It will be interesting to see what, if anything, develops from the tweets–but if so, it could demonstrate just how useful Tesla’s solar battery technologies can be in areas susceptible to wide-scale power outages.