Russian hackers stole NSA data using Kaspersky antivirus software, says report

The hackers were allegedly able to determine that an NSA contractor had a specific set of documents and tools they were after because he was using Kaspersky antivirus software, reports the Wall Street Journal. The data stolen include documents and hacking tools owned by the NSA. The breach reportedly happened in 2015 but wasn’t discovered until Spring 2016. The Department of Homeland Security recently barred federal agencies from using the popular Kaspersky products–this could be a major reason why. For its part, Kaspersky Labs has denied any role in the attack. MG