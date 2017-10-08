Here’s How To Avoid Drawing A Blank In The Middle Of Your Presentation

You’re halfway through your talk, and so far it’s going great. You feel confident, and your audience seems to be responding. Then, out of nowhere, your mind goes blank. Crickets. Tumbleweeds. The crushingly dark, noiseless void of outer space itself.

“What was I going to say here? Oh my God, I’m blowing it!”

If you’ve been in this situation, you know how awful that feeling can be–and how hard it is to shake off and regain your footing. So what can you do to prevent these mental wipeouts from happening in the first place? A few things, in turns out:

1. Don’t Oversimplify

Yes, keeping it simple enough to be digestible is a smart public-speaking strategy in most contexts, but there is such a thing as going too far. For instance, if you try searching for just one word or phrase that describes a few different ideas, you may not actually hit on the right one. As a result, your thoughts get convoluted, twisted together–and your mind has to unravel each idea and then try to tie them all back together again.

Not long ago, I was working with a client whose mind went blank during a recent presentation simply because he “couldn’t find the right word.” When I asked him to describe what he was thinking about during that desperate, futile search for simple language to encapsulate everything he was trying to say, he told me he was thinking about three things:

That his company was large; That they “insource” their business on occasion; And that insourcing was starting to become a trend in his industry.

That’s a lot of material–it’s no wonder his mind went blank! He was trying to compress three related yet distinct ideas into a single-phrase sentence. What he really needed to do was address each of these points sequentially, rather than try combining them into just one turn of phrase. When you’re preparing for a presentation, pin down each of your main ideas first, then search for straightforward language to convey them.

If you try to oversimplify things, you may find yourself struggling to find it while all eyes are on you.