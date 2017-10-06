VW’s Family Heirloom, Intel’s Chasing Polar Bears: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Over the last few years we’ve witnessed the rise of drones–from beautiful photography and video , to the promise of personalized same-day delivery . Now Intel is showing how its technology is equipping drones to provide better wildlife research, to help scientists get a more detailed understanding of the animals’ patterns–particularly how they’re affected by climate change. In “Above the Arctic,” the brand uses important scientific research on polar bears as branded content. It’s like those old Coke ads , except, y’know, actually useful. Onward!

Intel “Above the Arctic”

What: A look at the company’s partnership with wildlife photographer Ole Jørgen Liodden and his organization Polar Bears & Humans Project, using drones to hover over glaciers in the Arctic Ocean, locating polar bears and monitoring their movements.

Who: Intel

Why we care: When we talk about brand purpose, it doesn’t always mean something that revolves around what kind of social issue a brand supports. This is a prime example of quality content created by finding a story behind a product’s purpose to some of its most interesting and compelling users. Also, polar bears.

Volkswagen “Generationer”

What: A charming, emotional father-son story that also happens to be a brand heritage promo.

Who: Volkswagen, Very Agency

Why we care: Here’s a spot that, at least on paper, may not sound as great as it actually is. An old man and his middle-aged son don’t understand each other, but a car acts as an emotional bridge between them. It’s six minutes long. And it’s in Danish. But thanks to its directing and casting, the film packs an unexpected emotional punch. Makes you wonder if anyone will ever feel that way about a Kia Soul.