This 18-Year-Old Makes Innovative Prosthetics From Recycled Plastic

Aaron Westbrook was born with only one hand. Several years ago, while a freshman at New Albany High School in Ohio, he tried out his first prosthetic. It didn’t fit well, and cost about $40,000, a somewhat staggering sum, considering he would eventually outgrow it. “That’s when I realized that there was a really big issue with prosthetics right now,” he says. “They’re too expensive and they’re just plain inefficient.”

So Westbrook, who is now 18, decided to make his own, using the 3D printer in his school’s fab lab. The plastic hand had an elbow-controlled cable system, allowing its fingers to open or close. Generally speaking, though, prosthetics like that are task-specific; if you need a special grip, you might need to design a different kind of limb attachment. That can mean a lot of different prosthetics, and a lot of expensive purchases.

To make that process more affordable for everyone, Westbrook launched Form5, a nonprofit that customizes mostly open-sourced artificial limb designs in an eco-friendly way. Westbrook collects his own recyclable material, and, eventually, hopes to repurpose outdated hands into other devices, which would close the loop on any waste. “I kind of joke [that] Form5 is a one-man, one-hand show,” he says.

To be clear, Westbrook is just one maker in a decentralized movement, which is making cheaper and more widely affordable products available to lots of people. Many initial designs come from e-NABLE, an open-source community that shares templates with other makers. These don’t replicate top-of-the-line $40,000 myoelectric appendages, but more simplistic muscle-actuated ones, which generally retail for between $6,000 and $10,000. With a 3D printer, that cost can drop to around $35 in raw materials, plus the cost of the machine, which can be up to a few thousand dollars, according to e-NABLE’s analysis.

Of course, results hinge on the DIY manufacturer’s attention to detail and mechanical know-how. All told, the e-NABLE community, which partners with DIY hobbyists around the world, estimates to have aided at least 1,800 people.

Form5 is still a pretty small operation. The organization (so far, the total staff is just Westbrook), officially received nonprofit status this fall. Over the last couple years, what you could call its pilot stage, Westbrook has made several more prototypes to test out, and two appendages for clients with their own specific needs. For one project, Westbrook designed a limb attachment that could hold a cello bow for an elementary school kid named Tate, who wanted to join the orchestra. For another, he did a white-and-black “panda-theme” arm for a 7-year old named Maddie, complete with several geometric cuts to create an inlayed bear face.