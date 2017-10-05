- 1:43 pm
The Jimmy Kimmel backlash has begun, according to this street art
In 2017, Jimmy Kimmel has rebranded himself as the voice of America’s conscience. He’s spoken out, at length, about healthcare, and more recently, about the NRA’s role in mass shootings like the Las Vegas massacre. Although this transformation has made Kimmel more popular, it may not be sitting well with everybody. Have a look below at one of the more pronounced overtures in the brewing conservative backlash against Kimmel.
Jimmy Kimmel has been targeted by a conservative street artist https://t.co/Y4PbiGpH9x pic.twitter.com/mksoscIZ7U
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 5, 2017