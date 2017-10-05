Civil rights law doesn’t protect transgender workers, says Jeff Sessions

Title VII protections of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 forbid transgender discrimination in the workplace—or at least they did when Barack Obama was president. Now, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is claiming that Title VII’s prohibition against sex discrimination does not include bias against transgender individuals. Instead, he says, it accounts for discrimination between “men and women.” In a memo to all U.S. attorneys and the heads of all federal agencies, obtained by Law360 on Thursday, Sessions wrote that while Title VII provides various protections for transgender individuals, the statute “does not prohibit discrimination based on gender identity per se, including transgender status.”