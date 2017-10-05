- 10:40 am
Prepare to pay more for your Netflix subscription
Most U.S. Netflix subscribers will have soon to pay a dollar or two more per month, as the streaming service raises prices for the second time in as many years. Starting October 5, new subscribers Netflix’s most popular HD plan will jump from $10 per month to $11 per month, Business Insider reports. For existing subscribers, prices will jump on the next billing cycle after October 19. Netflix’s 4K HDR plan, which includes four simultaneous streams instead of two, will rise from $12 per month to $14 per month. The standard definition plan, which provides one stream at a time, will remain at $8 per month.
Netflix last raised prices in mid-2016, but the company announced that move nearly a year in advance. That’s not to say Netflix hasn’t telegraphed its latest U.S. price hike at all. Earlier this year, the company tested higher prices in other markets and CFO David Wells recently spoke to investors about a need for financial discipline amid a spending spree on new content. Now, we’ll wait to see whether Amazon or Hulu attempt anything similar.JN