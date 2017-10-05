Prepare to pay more for your Netflix subscription

Most U.S. Netflix subscribers will have soon to pay a dollar or two more per month, as the streaming service raises prices for the second time in as many years. Starting October 5, new subscribers Netflix’s most popular HD plan will jump from $10 per month to $11 per month, Business Insider reports. For existing subscribers, prices will jump on the next billing cycle after October 19. Netflix’s 4K HDR plan, which includes four simultaneous streams instead of two, will rise from $12 per month to $14 per month. The standard definition plan, which provides one stream at a time, will remain at $8 per month.