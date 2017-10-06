From LinkedIn Don’ts To Trump In Puerto Rico: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week, we rounded up a few things you shouldn’t put in your LinkedIn profile if you’re trying to impress employers, why introverts might need to stop pursuing conventional success in order to feel fulfilled, and why one writer believes Trump’s response to the crisis in Puerto Rico doesn’t compare with Bush’s Hurricane Katrina debacle.
1. Looking For A Job? Cut These 5 Things From Your Profile Now
LinkedIn is a top resource for recruiters and hiring managers who are hunting for candidates. But as a job seeker, you may just have a few quick minutes to catch their attention, which means keeping your LinkedIn profile clear of anything off-putting or irrelevant. To that end, Fast Company spoke this week with two career experts to find out what to avoid–here’s what they said.
2. Why Puerto Rico Is Not Trump’s Katrina
President Donald Trump’s response to Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria has drawn comparisons with President George W. Bush’s handling of Hurricane Katrina. Earlier this week, Trump told Puerto Rico residents they should be proud that the storm’s death toll is lower than Katrina’s–a comment that earned criticism from all sides. Writer Sarah Kendzior argues in an op-ed this week that these comparisons aren’t useful, since the public’s expectations of Trump already differ considerably from those of his predecessor.
3. This Recruiter Shares The Questions The Smartest Job Candidates Asked
Almost every job interview will end with the hiring manager asking the candidate, “So do you have any questions for us?” And while many respond with things like, “What’s a typical day here like?” or even just, “When will I hear back from you?” there are ways to leave a more memorable impact. Over the course of interviewing thousands of candidates, Johnson & Johnson’s Sjoerd Gehring reveals the smartest questions he’s heard from aspiring employees.
4. This Introvert’s Secret To Happiness: Be Less “Successful”
The typical path to professional triumphs often favors extroverts: Go boldly after the biggest job, network aggressively, and talk up your expertise in front of lots of people. Morra Aarons-Mele had it all by doing those things, but along the way she realized it was making her miserable. This week she shares why introverts might need to let go of striving for society’s usual emblems of “success.” As an alternative, Aarons-Mele explains how she arrived at her own definition of “making it”–one that caters to her own priorities, protects her sanity, and actually makes her happy.
5. You’re Taking Breaks The Wrong Way–Here’s How To Fix That
You already know that it’s smart to step away from your work every now and then to regain your focus and recharge. But are you going about it the right way? It turns out that the length and frequency of our breaks doesn’t always translate to better concentration when we return to work. Taking more productive breaks means doing the right things during downtime, and this week we learned a few of them–from grabbing a protein-rich snack to getting fresh air, rather than just strolling around the office.