Amazon reportedly building rival service to FedEx and UPS

The online retail giant is reportedly testing its own delivery service so it can reduce reliance on FedEx and UPS, reports Bloomberg. The trial program is said to be underway on the WestCoast before rolling out nationally. According to Bloomberg’s sources, Amazon is hoping its proprietary delivery services would mean it could make more of its products available for two-day delivery than it can using FedEx and UPS, as well as reduce congestion in its warehouses.MG