London’s mayor says new Uber CEO’s apology “bodes well”

Last month London’s transportation authority announced it would not renew Uber’s private hire operating license , which expired on September 30. The agency has a number of issues with the company in its approach to reporting serious crimes and its use of in-house software to help evade authorities. The move by London was a damning one for Uber as that city alone accounts for 5% of Uber’s rides and has over 40,000 Uber drivers.

But today London’s mayor gave the first signs that, as Uber fights the ban, the company is on the right track, reports Bloomberg. Speaking on a London radio talk show, London mayor Sadiq Khan says he appreciated how Uber’s new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has been handling things so far:

“What gives me confidence about the TfL [Transport for London] decision is the fact that the global chief executive officer for Uber apologized to London. I think that bodes well in relation to the humility which hasn’t been shown by Uber London or Uber UK.”

Previously, Khan had criticized Uber, saying that instead of hiring “an army of PR experts and an army of lawyers” the company needed to address the issues flagged by London’s transportation agency.MG