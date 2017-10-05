Putin’s Regime Influences Facebook In Russia, Too, Even More Blatantly

Amid the outcry over Facebook enabling ads linked to a Russian propaganda operation to be seen by millions of American voters during the 2016 election, the social network is taking steps to reassure the public. In full-page ads in Wednesday’s Washington Post and New York Times, Facebook asserted that “We take the trust of the Facebook community seriously” and “We will fight any attempt to interfere with elections or civic engagement on Facebook.”

At least some of the ads seemed designed to stir up tensions and rile U.S. extremists. One ad, for instance, featured photographs of a black woman pulling the trigger on a rifle and could have been designed to promote racial discord, while others promoted anti-immigration rallies, reports the Post.

But while Facebook has now vowed to adopt measures such as hiring thousands of election integrity specialists to prevent such a recurrence of meddling in U.S. elections, its commitment to civic engagement and election integrity has long been questioned by activists in Russia itself. Not for helping spread fake news and propaganda, but for bowing to pressure to block content posted by opposition figures struggling to have their voices heard amid the increasingly autocratic rule of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Facebook’s own data, the company restricted access to 251 “pieces of content” upon request from Russian regulators last year, up from just 84 the previous year, and the same number in 2014. The posts allegedly violated various “local laws related to extremism, alcohol sale, illegal gambling, and the promotion of self-harm and suicide,” Facebook said in an annual report on legal requests received around the world.

But experts have said for years that Russian authorities abuse such requests to take down non-extremist posts that offend Putin’s regime, like an event page promoting a rally in January 2015 for prominent opposition candidate Aleksei Navalny.

“The extremism label is something that is used and abused to shut down things that we wouldn’t necessarily recognize as in any way extreme,” says Keir Giles, a fellow at the U.K’s Chatham House. “It’s really a way of using the very vague legislation to shut down things the authorities don’t like to see online.”

Kremlin’s War On The Internet

And Facebook, critics have said, is too quick to take authorities’ word about what constitutes extremist content. So while Russian authorities post propaganda and rumors to interfere with “civic engagement” abroad, their colleagues can disrupt political discussions at home by issuing overly broad takedown requests to the influential social site.