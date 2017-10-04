Lawmakers Slam Equifax Even As Congress Mulls Legislation To Help Company

Equifax, which allowed financial records of more than 145 million Americans to be exposed to hackers, was blasted at congressional hearings this week–even as lawmakers continue to consider anti-consumer legislation that would benefit the credit reporting giant.

The company’s political action committee donated $100,000 to federal candidates during the the 2016 election cycle, with 85% of the money going to Republicans, according to data compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics. So far this year, the company has spent at least $500,000 on lobbying; the Consumer Data Industry Association, a trade association affiliated with Equifax, has spent $400,000.

Equifax is one of three primary credit reporting agencies in the United States. The firm and its competitors collect extensive personal information to create credit reports and help banks make decisions on loan and credit card applications. Though Equifax has come under fire in recent weeks, the company successfully pursued its agenda in Congress for most of the year.

The firm has lobbied lawmakers to overturn a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) rule that would prevent companies like Equifax from including mandatory arbitration clauses in the fine print of their contracts to block consumers from filing class-action lawsuits against them. House Republicans passed a resolution under the Congressional Review Act to eliminate the CFPB’s rule in July. Reuters reported last week that Senate Republicans plan to vote on the resolution soon.

Both Equifax and its trade association have lobbied Congress on a Republican bill that would set a $500,000 cap on the amount of money consumers can win in class action lawsuits filed against credit reporting agencies under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).

Republicans held a hearing on the legislation last month, on the same day that the Atlanta-based company announced its data breach. While the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., argued that the measure wouldn’t grant immunity to Equifax for its recent security lapse, he said the House Financial Services Committee wasn’t moving forward with it just yet.