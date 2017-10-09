What You Need to Know to Succeed in VR

When you step inside the modest, sparsely furnished studio on the eighth floor of a non-descript building in lower Manhattan, it’s hard to believe that entire worlds are created here. But that’s exactly what happens at Sensorium , the three-year-old virtual reality studio founded by Matthew Niederhauser and John Fitzgerald. Niederhauser and Fitzgerald met some 15 years ago in a New Hampshire boarding school. For about a decade their paths diverged, with Niederhauser pursuing photojournalism in China, and Fitzgerald conducting film work in Bolivia and Brazil. Gradually, the old friends found their way back to each other—and the burgeoning medium of virtual reality found them.

To get inside a VR headset in Sensorium’s offices is to embark on a kind of digital safari, sampling the wild range of creations made possible by this emerging art form. And to interview Niederhauser and Fitzgerald is to pick the brains of two of that art form’s boldest entrepreneurs.

For Sensorium’s founders, virtual reality is such an exciting space precisely because it is so demanding. Indeed, to succeed as a VR entrepreneur today, you need to be able to wear many different hats, and be conversant with many different technologies and skill sets. In a sense, today’s VR entrepreneurs are modern Renaissance Men and Women, whose creations draw deep from wells as disparate as the arts, science, business, and psychology, among other fields. So here are five of the most important “hats” a VR enterpriser must wear (along with the headset, of course):

1. A technologist

There’s no way around it: virtual reality is an emerging technology, and in order to excel at it, you need to navigate a constantly mutating landscape of hardware and software. “All the production tools, the post-production workflows, and platforms we’re delivering on are all constantly shifting,” says Niederhauser.

One Sensorium “experience” (the term of art for a VR film), done in partnership with Samsung for Cannes Lion, vividly illustrates the array of hardware and software with which a VR auteur must be familiar. As the viewer is swept across various Cannes landscapes, from beautiful hilltops to luxurious beaches, looking up or down at various moments reveals glimpses of the varied camera systems the Sensorium team had to use (sometimes as many as 20 cameras are used simultaneously in creating an experience). Then all those video files, which amount to terabytes of data, must be overlapped and stitched together into a very large render: your final, perfect sphere of perception.

In other experiences Sensorium produces, customers wearing different headsets can actually interact with each other in virtual worlds and in real time—networked experiences that require the use of both AI and software that can seamlessly integrate more huge data sets. “A lot of our time is spent experimenting with these tools,” says Niederhauser.

2. A theater hound

In Sensorium’s best known experience—a companion VR experience to George Saunders’s novel Lincoln in the Bardo that was directed by Graham Sack—the viewer stands in a darkened graveyard as ghosts approach, speechifying, from all angles. Gradually the viewer realizes this is the modern version of a Greek chorus from a decidedly ancient medium: live theater. “In terms of acting and direction, we’re finding that theater is a super important medium,” says Niederhauser, even more so than film acting (which is more heavily manipulated through editing).