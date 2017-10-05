Hello Kitty is taking its adorableness to the farm

While Hello Kitty is more then 40 years old, the brand is still the cutest little thing around. Parent company Sanrio has been riding the wave of overwhelming adorableness and turned it into a booming lifestyle brand with clothing, luggage, beauty supplies, home goods, gummies, soy sauce , pop-up restaurants, and food trucks. Now, their journey has taken them somewhere quite unexpected—a California educational farm.

The company has teamed up with Tanaka Farms in Irvine, California, for a year-long “super-cute” partnership that will let families take healthy eating advice from a character named ChocoCat. Also on hand will be My Melody, a rabbit whose bio says she loves nothing more than baking cookies and eating almond pound cake, which is not exactly the paragon of healthy eating. Despite their noted lack of experience in the field, ChocoCat and My Melody will join Hello Kitty and her friends to teach visitors of all ages about the importance of healthy eating, as well as sustainability, responsible farming, and agriculture. Someone has to do it and it may as well be Hello Kitty.ML