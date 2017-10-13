Well To Do: Your Guide To The Ever-Growing Health And Wellness Industry

It seems like everyone is concerned about their health and wellness, more than ever before. An entire industry has popped up around people’s need to feel better, get healthier, and live longer. Examples of this can be found in all sorts of markets, with innovation across the board. It’s not just fitness and food–it’s beauty, biotech, travel, and even politics. Wellness is more than a trend. It’s a movement.

But why is everyone guzzling kombucha, buying DNA kits, and downloading meditation apps now? How are companies and leaders incorporating these ideas, as well as rethinking the status quo? Can such techniques increase productivity and foster creativity? Are these inventions and new pursuits actually helping people? Do they even work?

WELL TO DO is a newsletter that informs its readers of all the developments in the world of biotech, health, fitness, nutrition, and wellness, as they intersect with new fields. We will focus on why consumers flock to certain trends, as well as how smart strategies and branding lure in new audiences. It will appeal to consumers looking to try something new, C-suite executives who want to know what other companies are doing, and casual observers who are curious about how entrepreneurs are reinvigorating their industries.

I’ve tried it all–from flotation tanks to FAR-infrared heated sauna bags, even crystal-infused business coaching. I’ve seen how certain demographics are aching for a response to what they see as tech-addicted, stressful lifestyles, with wellness offering some sense of reprieve. As such, the health and wellness space is growing at at lightning speed, with creative and oftentimes kooky new offerings.

