Sonos’s Secret Weapon In The Smart Speaker Wars: Becoming A Platform

Barely two hours after the stage lights dimmed at Sonos’s product launch event in New York last week, the speaker company’s products had yet another new competitor. The Google Home Max , a high-quality speaker and just one of several smart gadgets announced later that day, may be Google’s voice-powered answer to Apple’s HomePod and Amazon’s new higher-quality Echo , but it also takes aim the wireless home audio turf long dominated by Sonos.

It’s not the first time the 15-year-old wireless home audio company has felt tech giants inch closer to its territory. The successful 2014 launch of the Amazon Echo–despite its lower-quality audio and lack of support for multi-room playback–seemed to catch Sonos (along with many others) by surprise. The following year, the company announced a round of layoffs, heightened its focus on paid streaming music services, and vowed to add voice control to its line of speakers.

Despite the proliferating threats (from much bigger companies, no less), Sonos doesn’t seem panicked. That’s because even as titans like Google and Amazon vie to become its newest competitors, those companies—along with many others—are also forging another relationship with Sonos: Partners. That might seem odd. But as the voice-controlled smart speaker war of 2017 kicks into high gear, Sonos is hoping to set itself apart with a new strategy: It’s becoming a platform. By the end of this year, Sonos says it expects to add 50 new developer partners (including many smart home products) to its platform. In 2018, it will open things up to all developers.

“You have no idea what people are going to build,” says Antoine Leblond, VP of software development at Sonos. “When Apple opened iOS, the first thing people made was the fart app.”

While it may be tempting to envision high-fidelity, multi-room fart gags (and an open developer platform certainly doesn’t rule out the possibility), the more practical scenarios likely involve developers connecting Sonos to other smart home devices and coming up with creative new ways to pipe music throughout one’s home. Perhaps your connected doorbell can be amplified in different rooms so you don’t miss a package delivery (and maybe it plays a song–would “Ring My Bell” be too much?—in lieu of the classic ding-dong sound). Maybe your speakers can sync with your lights, or a software developer might make a new alarm clock app that uses your Sonos speakers to fill your bedroom with sounds a bit more soothing than the iPhone marimba chime. For now, the details of the software development tools and options Sonos plans to offer are limited, but it’s easy to imagine some of the possibilities.

However things may eventually evolve, the early days of Sonos’s platform are focused primarily on enabling partnerships with music services and voice-control partners.

The Sonos One speaker announced by the company last week, which will ship with Alexa voice control built in, is its first foray into voice-controlled hardware. And for people who already own Sonos speakers, a new integration with Alexa devices like the Echo and Echo Dot brings Amazon’s voice control to the whole line of Sonos speakers as well. For now, Sonos’s Alexa integration is in beta, and thus has its limitations (it doesn’t yet support voice-controlled playback via Spotify, for instance, although the company says that’s coming very soon).