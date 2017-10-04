- 10:50 am
Here’s the full-page ad Facebook is running to prove it wants to protect elections
Mark Zuckerberg is so determined to prove that Facebook is changing its ways, he’s willing to take out a full-page ad in Jeff Bezos’s newspaper. Two days after Facebook turned over some 3,000 Russian-linked ads to Congress, the social networking giant is running a full-page ad in the Washington Post to let readers know everything it’s doing to protect the Facebook community from election interference. “We will fight any attempt to interfere with elections or civic engagement on Facebook,” the company vows.
The ad copy includes a number of the same talking points Zuck first discussed last month in a Facebook Live video outlining the steps Facebook is taking to prohibit a repeat of the 2016 Russian-meddling debacle. The WaPo ad was tweeted out today by a number of journalists.
Facebook has a full page ad in today’s Washington Post on its fight against election interference. A long way from Zuckerberg’s “crazy idea” pic.twitter.com/CjNYdjlmjy
— Hamza Shaban (@hshaban) October 4, 2017