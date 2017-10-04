Here’s the full-page ad Facebook is running to prove it wants to protect elections

Mark Zuckerberg is so determined to prove that Facebook is changing its ways, he’s willing to take out a full-page ad in Jeff Bezos’s newspaper. Two days after Facebook turned over some 3,000 Russian-linked ads to Congress, the social networking giant is running a full-page ad in the Washington Post to let readers know everything it’s doing to protect the Facebook community from election interference. “We will fight any attempt to interfere with elections or civic engagement on Facebook,” the company vows.