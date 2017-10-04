The FDA wants you to know your granola was not made with “love”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration wants you to know that your granola was made with oats, coconut–and absolutely zero love.

On Tuesday, the FDA released a warning letter they sent to the 20-year old Nashoba Brook Bakery, scolding the Massachusetts-based company for daring to be dorky enough to include “love” on the ingredients that went into its granola, as Bloomberg reports.

“Your Nashoba Granola label lists ingredient ‘Love,'” the agency wrote in the Sept. 22 letter. “‘Love’ is not a common or usual name of an ingredient, and is considered to be intervening material because it is not part of the common or usual name of the ingredient.”

That’s right, love is not all you need. Nor is it a battlefield or even a many-splendored thing. According to the government, it’s merely an “intervening material.”

Read the full letter here.ML