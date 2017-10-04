This Harrowing Short Film Makes The Experience Of Stage Fright Vividly Real

Who: Filmmaker Charlotte Scott-Wilson.

Why we care: “Hold On” may be in Dutch, but that does not matter; it speaks the universal language of fear. The brilliant and almost unbearably tense short film follows Kyra (Charlie Chan Dagelet), a young cellist as she prepares for and later performs in an important concert. To describe the proceedings much further would spoil the suspense, but it’ll suffice to say the filmmaker renders vividly real the palpable fear of failing in front of an audience. Some of the tricks Scott-Wilson has up her sleeve include quick cuts, tight closeups, and an escalating, overwhelming wall of sound. It should resonate deeply with anyone who has struggled with panic attacks before or during a public performance. It will also likely put some viewers’ past bouts with stage fright in flattering perspective.