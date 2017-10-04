This Chrome extension will change the way you see mass shootings discussed online

Only a certain type of mass shooter is usually described as a “lone wolf,” rather than a “terrorist,” and that type is usually a white male. In the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, many news consumers have taken note of this media double-standard. It’s a racial disparity that comes up every time one of these deadly incidents happen. One programmer, however, has found a temporary solution. The #NoLoneWolf Chrome extension automatically changes all mentions of “lone wolf” on your browser to “terrorist.” It may not change the way media writes about mass shootings, but it will have to do for now.JB