Snap has now sold “over 150k” pairs of Spectacles

Smart glasses are a tough sell (just as Google Glass was). But at the Vanity Fair Establishment Summit Snap CEO Evan Spiegel revealed that the company has now sold “over 150,000 units” of its Spectacles glasses, reports TechCrunch. Spiegel reportedly seemed very pleased with that number, saying that at that volume, Spectacles have outsold the original iPod. On that note, Spiegel thinks Snap’s hardware initiative could be a slow burn–but he still believes the future of the company lies in integrating the company’s software offerings with hardware devices. “Our view is that hardware is going to be an important vehicle for delivering our customer experience maybe in a decade. But if we believe it’s going to be important in a decade, we don’t want to be starting a decade from now,” he said.MG