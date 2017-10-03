This $154 Million Energy Company Decided To Go Completely Green

Who: Ørsted, Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam

Why we care: This film itself is not immediately stunning, but what is amazing is what it represents. A fossil fuel-based energy company deciding to completely change its business to the point of a total rebrand, all to become a renewable energy company. So far this year the company has announced it will stop using coal by 2023, has sold off its entire oil and gas business, and changed its change of name to Ørsted, to honor Hans Christian Ørsted, the father of electromagnetism.

It’s a move that reflects the views of people like Jeremy Rifkin, who sees enormous economic opportunity in renewable energy, and maybe one that is just one of. the first of many more to do that same.