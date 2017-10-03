Lin-Manuel Miranda raised $2.5M for Puerto Rico with one impassioned email

Ordinarily, Lin-Manuel Miranda is among the most positive people in the entire world. On most days, his social media presence is a radiant beacon of omnidirectional love. So it seemed somewhat out of character to see him tweeting that Donald Trump will be “going straight to hell.” It took lackluster hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico, along with Trump’s personal attacks against the mayor of San Juan, to generate such a response. Instead of stewing about it for long, though, Miranda took action. First, he began soliciting donations to the Hispanic Federation‘s relief efforts from his Twitter account, and then he teamed up with MoveOn.org. Lo and behold, within 24 hours of sending out an email through MoveOn about Puerto Rico’s dire situation, he managed to raise $2.5M for relief. It’s the most money the organization has ever raised through one email. In other words, it’s basically the Hamilton of emails.