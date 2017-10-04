Sonos brings Alexa voice control and AirPlay to its speakers

The Alexa voice control features that Sonos promised last summer are finally here. At a media event in New York this morning, the company said support for Alexa will be available in public beta through a software update starting today. The initial integration will work by pairing Sonos speakers with Alexa-enabled Amazon devices like the Echo and Echo Dot. At launch, it supports basic voice controls like changing the volume, skipping songs, and selecting playlists. Sonos also announced support for Apple’s Airplay wireless standard, which is expected to arrive next year.JPT