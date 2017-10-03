There are now fewer black women in tech than there were 10 years ago

“Minority women continue to bump against a double-paned glass ceiling,” according to Denise Peck, coauthor of a new report from the Ascend Foundation , a nonprofit Pan-Asian membership organization. Peck said the data show that a general focus on developing women leaders has not addressed the distinct challenges for Asian, black, or Hispanic women.

The report used publicly available data from the EEOC to assess the leadership pipeline at hundreds of Bay Area technology companies, including Apple, Cisco, Facebook, Google, HP, Intel, Twitter, Yelp and others.

Among the more significant findings:

The percentage share of black female workers has declined despite diversity initiatives aimed at hiring more underrepresented minorities in tech. Between 2007 and 2015 there has been a 13% decrease in the number of black women professionals.

Asian women and Hispanic women are the least likely to be promoted to managerial or executive positions.

Even though white women are now substantially more successful in reaching the executive level than ALL minority men or women, white men are still 47% more likely than white women to be executives.