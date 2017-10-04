Google Unveils New VR Headset And AR Stickers And Apps At Phone Event

If you were hoping that Google would announce more details–like availability and pricing–on any of its standalone virtual reality systems during its big Pixel 2 event today, you’re out of luck. Instead, the company unveiled an iterative update of its Daydream View headset, as well as a set of augmented reality experiences and apps.

As was the case when Google launched the original Pixel phones a year ago, the new devices come optimized for both the company’s Daydream VR platform and its all-new augmented reality platform, ARCore.

As explained by Clay Bavor, Google’s vice president of VR and AR at a press briefing earlier this week, the new Pixel 2 phones are packed with sensors–cameras, accelerometers, gyroscopes–meant to enable ARCore apps. Of course, ARCore is designed to work on many different models of Android phones–“north of 100 million” devices, Bavor said–but there’s little doubt that the AR tools and tricks the company unveiled today will be best experienced on the new Pixel 2s.

Those apps include a set of dynamic, interactive AR stickers that can be incorporated into any photo or video. Designed to react to the environment the photo or video is taken in–optimizing lighting conditions, for example–the stickers take the form of characters from TV shows like Netflix’s Stranger Things. Google is also partnering with other content creators on sticker collections. “There’s a movie that takes place in a galaxy far, far away that we’ll be partnering with for stickers,” Bavor said, referring of course to Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

In practice, the stickers provide a fun way to make little interactive photos or videos, and users can insert multiple characters–such as both Eleven and Demogorgon from Stranger Things–and watch them interact with each other in a way that’s natural in the environment in which the content is created. The idea is to let users get creative and enhance the world around them.

Google’s AR stickers are exclusive to the new Pixel 2 phones.

But a slew of new ARCore apps being announced today will work on any ARCore-enabled phone. Those include Houzz, a tool that lets users bring a furniture showroom into their living rooms–similar to Ikea’s app Place for Apple’s ARKit. There’s also Lego, which lets you build models with virtual bricks without the fear of accidentally stepping on the little plastic pieces in the middle of your living room. Another is League of Legends.