Los Angeles Gets A New Logo To Celebrate Creative Culture And Business

Who: Office of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, 72andSunny

Why we care: Ad campaign around civic pride, no matter how cool the locale, tend to veer into cheeseball tourism territory–the food! The sights! Oh the fun you’ll have! But here we get a campaign that, instead of trying to attract outsiders, is aimed inward at its own citizens. And more specifically, at its creative community. Soundtracked by favorite son Kendrick Lamar, no less.

But it’s more than an ad, it’s a partnership with some of these local creative businesses for a line of LA Original-themed products, from Garage Board Shop, Sisters of Los Angeles Glassware, and more.