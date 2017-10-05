Three Work Tasks You Need To Cut From Your To-Do List Right Now

Some days you get to work early, work nonstop, and head home without being able to figure out what you actually accomplished. Everything rushes past you in a blur of emails, meetings, and errands, and your to-do list remains more or less untouched. You’re always going to have a few workdays like this no matter what you do. But if they start happening regularly, you may have a problem on your hands.

If that’s the case, then it’s time to start looking for systematic failures, not just one-off fumbles. And ironically enough, the best place to look may be at your to-do list itself. What better record do you have of the tasks that you’re consistently failing to achieve? These are a few common to-do list items that might be getting in the way of your more important goals. If you can cut them out–even just for a day or two–you may be able to regain your footing.

Related: How Writing To-Do Lists Helps Your Brain (Whether Or Not You Finish Them)

1. Email Catch-Up

Many of us add things to our mental or literal to-do lists that we don’t plan in advance–either because we don’t see them coming, or we don’t think they’ll take much time. Unsurprisingly, catching up on emails is one big offender in this category.

Some productivity experts suggest blocking out set periods of time for doing nothing but answering emails. But many of the same experts (myself included) recommend certain time periods away from email to work on other things. This either/or method works great for some people, but for others, it causes a problem that they turn to their to-do lists to solve. While you’re away from email, your inbox keeps expanding in the background, and eventually those messages need to be read, deleted, or answered. So you add “catch up on emails” to your daily tasks–which might not actually be the best use of your time.

Instead, you may need to find a tool to decrease the flow of emails you’re getting. And as one Fast Company contributor recently found out, it turns out that you have that tool already: your voice. Glancing at my own inbox, at least 20% of my current email threads run to five or more individual messages entries. Once you’re having a full-on conversation with someone over email, you’re taking a lot of time to do something that you could probably accomplish much more quickly by talking to them.

So rather than spend time in your workday catching up on emails, hop on the phone or stop by someone’s office. That two-minute chat will be much more productive than racking up a series of emails that takes much longer to deal with. (As an added bonus, people will generally like you better after a conversation than after answering a string of emails.)