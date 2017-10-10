Six Ways To Pull Yourself Out Of A Work Slump

Sometimes it’s more than just a case of the Mondays. When you don’t want to go to work on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday–or any day–you could be in a slump. Luckily, it’s not uncommon, and it is something you can fix, says Rosemary Haefner, chief human resources officer at CareerBuilder.

“Fifty-five percent of workers feel they have a job, not a career,” she says. “What’s important to remember is that while a single bad day is one thing, a lingering work rut can be detrimental to your happiness and overall career success.”

Even people who like their jobs can get into a work slump due to a naturally occurring phenomenon called “hedonic adaptation,” says Tim Bono, lecturer in psychological and brain sciences at Washington University in St. Louis. “We get used to things–even wonderful things–that at one time were sources of immense pleasure and joy,” he says. “Someone who loves chocolate will grow tired of eating it after a while if chocolate is the only thing they have to eat every single day, day after day.”

The good news is that a work slump is your problem to solve, says Ben Brooks, founder and CEO of the career improvement tech startup Pilot. “It is easy to blame something else, such as your manager, your resources, the culture, the industry,” he says. “Taking responsibility for your slump puts you in the driver’s seat and gives you an opening for action rather than merely suffering through the slump.”

To pull yourself out of a work slump, it’s helpful to do these six things:

1. Figure out why you’re struggling

“Is it because you’re bored with a specific project?” asks Haefner. “Are there issues with your boss or other team members? Would you rather be working in another field? It’s hard to know how to get out of the slump without knowing what caused it.”

2. Identify the kind of work that matters most to you

“What values do you place above all else and where do they show up in work for you?” asks career coach Kelly Poulson. “Are you regularly doing work that supports them or are you constantly being asked to compromise on what’s most important to you?”