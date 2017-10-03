How to help Las Vegas: 5 things you can do for Mandalay Bay shooting victims right now

At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 wounded after a gunman on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival below. It’s the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

If you’re feeling helpless, remember one thing: You’re not. Here’s how you can help victims of the massacre and their families. And after you’ve done your part to effectuate change, you can contact your member of Congress to demand action and prevent the next shooting.

Because we don’t have universal healthcare in this country, Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak set up a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for the healthcare costs of those injured in the massacre. Sisolak, who is running for governor as a Democrat, pitched in $10,000.

United Blood Services in Nevada is in need of blood donations, specifically O-negative donations, according to LifeStream. With so many victims still in critical condition, blood donations are the most pressing need. To find a local donation center head here.

Volunteers in Medicine of Southern Nevada provides healthcare for those typically without access.

Similarly, the American Red Cross does not need financial donations right now, but is encouraging people to donate blood. To make a blood donation appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org online or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

If you're trying to locate missing loved ones in Las Vegas, call 1-866-535-5654. If you want to donate blood, here are some locations: pic.twitter.com/4rUrZjBYJX — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 2, 2017

If you are a grief counselor, consider volunteering your time in Las Vegas. The Mandalay Bay Hotel, where the horrifying shooting took place, is seeking help for the hundreds of people who witnessed this horror. If you are feeling overwhelmed or grieving–and you’re in the Las Vegas area–here’s a link to the Las Vegas Grief and Loss Counseling Center. This website lists support groups and hotlines around the country.

We are in need of certified trauma counselors. pic.twitter.com/zroSqEoc1T — Mandalay Bay Resort (@MandalayBay) October 2, 2017

