Facebook: 10 million users viewed Russia-linked ads aimed at undermining U.S. election

• An estimated 10 million people in the U.S. saw the ads. We were able to approximate the number of unique people (“reach”) who saw at least one of these ads, with our best modeling.

• 44% of total ad impressions (number of times ads were displayed) were before the U.S. election on November 8, 2016; 56% were after the election.

• Roughly 25% of the ads were never shown to anyone. That’s because advertising auctions are designed so that ads reach people based on relevance, and certain ads may not reach anyone as a result.

• For 50% of the ads, less than $3 was spent; for 99% of the ads, less than $1,000 was spent.