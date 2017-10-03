The 2017 Nobel Prize for physics goes to three scientists who proved Einstein right

The three physicists, Rainer Weiss, Kip Thorne, and Barry Barish, won the coveted prize for the detection of gravitational waves–the ripples in the fabric of spacetime that were first predicted by Albert Einstein a century ago. Weiss, Thorne, and Barish made the discovery as part of the LIGO/VIRGO Collaboration back in February 2016. It was then that they had recorded gravitational waves coming from the collision of two massive black holes a billion light-years away. The discovery gives scientists a new way of listening for events in the universe, which until now they had only been able to observe by measuring light.