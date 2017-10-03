Rock legend Tom Petty has died at the age of 66

The rocker, whose hits include “Free Fallin’,” “Refugee,” and “American Girl,” died on Monday night at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, reports Bloomberg. His death comes one day after he had a cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California, his spokesperson confirmed. Petty had just completed a 40th-anniversary tour with his band, the Heartbreakers. He is survived by his wife, brother, two daughters, a stepson, and a granddaughter.