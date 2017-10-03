- 5:45 am
Uh oh. Tesla made just 260 Model 3 cars last quarter
The electric vehicle maker has released its quarterly vehicle production numbers and things aren’t looking great. Back in August, Tesla said it expected to make more than 1,500 Model 3 cars but missed that number by a long shot. 260 Model 3 cars produced last quarter average out to be just 26 a week. Here’s what Tesla had to say about the shortfall:
Q3 production totaled 25,336 vehicles, with 260 of them being Model 3. Model 3 production was less than anticipated due to production bottlenecks. Although the vast majority of manufacturing subsystems at both our California car plant and our Nevada Gigafactory are able to operate at high rate, a handful have taken longer to activate than expected.
It is important to emphasize that there are no fundamental issues with the Model 3 production or supply chain. We understand what needs to be fixed and we are confident of addressing the manufacturing bottleneck issues in the near-term.
If you’re looking for a silver lining, Tesla did announce that it expects to deliver about 100,000 Model S and X vehicles in 2017–a 31% increase over 2016. MG