Microsoft Is Trying To Muscle Its Way Into Being A Player In Virtual Reality

When people talk about the companies powering virtual reality, they generally talk about Facebook-owned Oculus, HTC, Samsung, and Google. But Microsoft wants to be a big part of that conversation, too.

This holiday season, the first group of what are called Microsoft Windows Mixed Reality devices–but which are really third-party high-end VR headsets made using Microsoft’s reference design–will begin shipping. The company had already announced devices from Acer, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, but today, it said that Samsung has joined that group. The first four of those will begin shipping October 17, with Samsung’s devices either arriving the same day or later in the year. What is “mixed reality?” It’s VR with the potential for more in the future. In a blog post, Microsoft’s Alex Kipman wrote that “With mixed reality, our ideas move beyond the boundaries of paper, beyond the boundaries of screens, and beyond the boundaries of description. This is the fundamental promise of mixed reality. The barrier that exists between our physical and digital worlds will disappear.” Microsoft has some ground to stand on here. Its Hololens is a high-end, multi-thousand dollar system that blends holograms and elements of VR with physical space, and the ability to work with augmented reality on complex tasks like professional design. But as of today, consumer Windows Mixed Reality systems swim much closer to the VR end of the pool. As The Verge wrote recently of mixed reality, “Microsoft has picked that name because it eventually wants to blend the best of augmented and virtual reality into a single headset with support for multiple experiences.” But it’s not there yet, and there’s no known timeline for when it will get there. Right now, each of the five mixed reality headsets will offer experiences similar to that available on competing VR systems. It’s not clear if a collection of new Microsoft-powered headsets can help kickstart the consumer VR industry. Although analysts have predicted VR will be a $38 billion industry by 2026, VR hardware sales have been slow to date. However, some of the things holding the industry back are expected to be resolved with the release of new generations of hardware this year and next.

The slate of Windows Mixed Reality devices could help. That’s because they offer many of the features of systems like the Oculus Rift or HTC’s Vive–including letting users move around in 3D space by tracking their motion–and doing so without the need to mount external sensors around the edges of a room. Instead, the new headsets have built-in sensors that can track markers located on hand-held controllers. Samsung’s new headset, dubbed the HMD Odyssey, offers a 110-degree field of view, and features dual AMOLED displays, built-in spatial AKG headphones, the same kind of inside-out tracking as mentioned above, a built-in microphone, and wireless motion controllers. It’s not clear what the HMD Odyssey will cost, but it’s likely that it will be on par with the other headsets in the Windows Mixed Reality line, which range from $399 to $449. Customers can now preorder all five devices. Absorbing AltspaceVR One of the earliest and most celebrated developers of what’s come to be known as social VR–putting multiple people together in VR environments–was the Silicon Valley startup AltspaceVR. Over a couple of years, the company built a system that allowed users to gather to play games, watch sports, listen to music, and even hang out with celebrities.

