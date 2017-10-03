Ajit Pai Is Preserving A World Where The Digital Divide, And ISP Profits, Can Grow

The Federal Communications Commission Chairman, Ajit Pai, a former Verizon lawyer, has spoken eloquently about the “digital divide” and his commitment to resolving it. His solution? Creating the same market conditions that fueled the divide in the first place. Pai’s approach is a field of dreams that suggests, “If we let them (internet service providers, or ISPs), they will provide it.” But that business model, at least for many of the large incumbents, has left far too many offline.

Let’s start with the numbers themselves. If these business models worked for all U.S. residents, certainly we would see much deeper broadband penetration–that gold star of high-speed service. Yet, according to the Pew Research Center, about a third of U.S. residents don’t get home broadband service. The numbers with home broadband access declined by 3% between 2013 and 2015.

Some point to increases in smartphone usage as an increase in access. But try starting a business, applying for a job, or doing your online homework with nothing but a smartphone. The Pew Research Center, which has been researching broadband “adoption” (having and using broadband), has found that most of those who don’t have it believe they need it.

We know that certain communities just aren’t getting the infrastructure for broadband they need. Peel back the data another layer further and it’s clear that race is a predictor of access. According to Pew, more than half of all black people nationwide lack residential broadband, and that’s down 8% from 2013. Don’t get me wrong, White America isn’t sufficiently served either, but it’s a much lower 28% who lack home broadband.

Pai has suggested that broadband deserts are created by the boogie man of government regulation. But ISPs will invest only when they need to and they likely don’t see the need to right now. The problem we face is getting service to those who are too costly to serve.

A Discriminatory Past

The history of broadband distribution has been characterized by discrimination by business model. In the mid-1990s, for example, when phone companies began investing in video dial tone technology, civil rights groups noted that, in some cities, non-white neighborhoods were being skipped over. U.S. West once defended its electronic redlining in Denver by saying it was simply trying to maximize profits: “. . . we had to start building our network someplace,” the company said at the time. “And it is built in areas where there are customers we believe will use and buy this service. This is a business.” That meant suburban and urban white communities.

Just last spring the National Digital Inclusion Alliance demonstrated that AT&T was engaged in this same practice in Cleveland, Ohio. It found that AT&T “withheld fiber-enhanced broadband improvements from most Cleveland neighborhoods with high poverty rates.”