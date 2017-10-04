This Alternative Study Of Economics Cuts Out Centuries Of Bias

“There really isn’t just one story of the way things are.” That’s true for many issues, and it’s especially true for economics, argues Joyce Jacobsen, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Wesleyan University. She says that traditional economics provide an incomplete narrative that leaves out women (specifically women of color) and families, and suggests that feminist economics offers a more accurate picture of the labor market.

Jacobsen was speaking at an event held by The Center for American Progress, which examines how the economy actually operates for women and how long-held attitudes still shape policy decisions. She explained that traditional economic models rely on the “idea of this lone person endlessly optimizing and improving their well-being.”

Picture a man who has complete agency over his work, from what he chooses to do, to where and how long. Not only does that not work in the real world (people aren’t always able to make those choices because of geographic or financial constraints), but agency also is affected as soon as you add other people (family members) into the mix. “When you are looking at households,” says Jacobsen, “it makes you realize there are all these power dynamics.”

So while economists share an affinity for accurately and objectively measuring things, the field is fraught with variables, not the least of which is that half of the population and their contributions aren’t accurately and equally counted. Although Jacobsen said that the roots of feminist economics can be traced back to the 19th century, it wasn’t until the early 1990s that an organization and publication were founded to publish and advance feminist economic theory and research.

The Gender Gap In Economics

This is largely due to the lopsided gender balance in the field. In 2014, women constituted only 12% of American economics professors. A study published in 2016 found that the women who do go on to earn PhDs in economics are less likely to get tenure and promotions than their male peers. Those who do are more likely to leave academia within a tenure cycle of earning their PhDs. Elinor Ostrom is the only woman to ever win a Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences.

The result of this imbalance, according to Jacobsen, is a misrepresentation on a broader economic scale in the GDP. If work is unpaid, it isn’t included in “production,” and since women do the bulk of this informal work around the world, their contribution has been devalued.

For example, a couple with two incomes doesn’t always represent a net increase because there is labor not being done. Part of that labor could be domestic work, and part of it could be caring work for the elderly, children, or sick. Such work is often unpaid, said Jacobsen, “and it hurts the bargaining power of the caretaker. It’s harder to ask for higher wages or to leave a job.”