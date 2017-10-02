Clive Owen Is Thinking About Thinking For This New SAP Commercial

What: A new SAP ad starring Clive Owen as a charming spokesman who points out that the Internet of Things is here.

Who: SAP, BBDO New York, director Jim Jenkins

Why we care: Ever since he burst into film fans’ consciousness in 1998 with Croupier, Clive Owen has primarily made a name for himself as the brooding, cool British man. But here in Ad World, we get Happy Clive Owen. Happy Clive Owen isn’t brooding. Happy Clive Owen is making word play jokes and… smiling? Happy Clive Owen wants you to know the world is full of smart factories, distribution plants, cars, even toasters. But what’s the point of all that thinking, if it can’t be used to make things better, smarter, faster, more efficient? Exactly, says Happy Clive Owen.

It’s a charming, if predictably corporate, spot that reminds me of another recent ad from a tech giant starring a celebrity. Back in August is was Peter Dinklage using his perfect delivery to contemplate the consequences of the connected world for Cisco. Is this the start of a trend? Who’s next? Mahershala Ali for Oracle?