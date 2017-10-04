The Energy Department Is Making Up Reasons Why You Need To Pay More For Dirty Energy

In the wake of disasters like Hurricane Harvey and Irma, a new proposal from the Department of Energy argues that a resilient electricity grid needs traditional power sources like coal to keep lights on in disasters–and so consumers should pay more to keep coal plants running, even as they are put out of business by the economic realities of cheaper energy sources. The problem: What the government is arguing isn’t true.

“It’s really a pretext. They’re trying to bail out coal, and they’re coming up with any possible rationale, even in the face of evidence that it makes no sense as a justification–including their own report, which does not support their action,” Miles Farmer, a clean energy attorney at the nonprofit environmental advocacy group Natural Resources Defense Council, tells Fast Company.

In the proposal, Energy Secretary Rick Perry asks the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to adopt new regulations to support so-called “baseload” plants–as coal and nuclear plants were traditionally called because they provided a base of consistent power, no matter the circumstances–and keep them open as they struggle to compete in energy markets. These “fuel-secure” plants would get financial support to ensure that they would always have a 90-day supply of fuel on hand. As coal becomes more and more expensive compared to other fuels, this is a costly proposition, and that cost will get passed down to the consumer.

Regional operators of electric grids would have to pay a special rate to keep the plants open, rather than choosing the cheapest electricity source available on the market. In other words, it’s essentially a subsidy, though unlike the clean energy subsidies that Republicans have loudly criticized in the past, it would come directly from consumers paying higher electric bills rather than from the government.

The real problem is that in a disaster, despite the government claims, the existence of coal and nuclear plants doesn’t guarantee that power will stay on. In Texas, where Perry previously served as governor, multiple coal and gas-powered plants broke down during cold weather in 2011, causing blackouts despite the fact that they had fuel on hand. During the extreme cold of 2014’s polar vortex, which affected the Northeast and Upper Midwest, some coal plants couldn’t operate, but wind helped keep the electricity on and prices low. During Hurricane Harvey, though some nuclear plants stayed on, a coal plant in Texas couldn’t use coal because it was so wet. Prior to Hurricane Irma, nuclear power plants were taken offline (wind power, again, helped provide power in Florida, even as winds topped 100 miles an hour).

While renewable power isn’t immune to disasters, it avoids the need to have fuel on hand. Because multiple rooftops can have solar power, rather than just generating power at isolated plants, it can also avoid some problems with distribution–the process of getting power from plants to consumers–which is more likely to be interrupted if power comes from fewer sources. In Florida, some homeowners with battery storage were able to keep power on even when their neighbors didn’t. Distribution problems, whether caused by storms or squirrels chewing power lines, are an even more common reason for blackouts than issues with supply. A massive blackout in 2003, affecting 50 million people, was caused by a fallen tree branch. But the DOE proposal doesn’t discuss at all how to make distribution more resilient.

The concept of coal-powered “baseload” plants is also outdated, experts say. In the past, grid operators saw coal as the cheapest option, and because coal plants can’t easily be turned on and off, they generally ran all the time, providing a base of power. When demand spiked–on a hot summer day, for example, when everyone who had an air conditioner turned it on–grid operators would temporarily turn on extra “peaker” plants. Coal power companies argued that without the steady supply of their power, grids couldn’t operate reliably, pointing to the fact that wind and solar power aren’t steady sources.