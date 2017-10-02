SNL’s “Woke Jeans” Ad is the Pepsi Parody We’ve Been Waiting For

Who: Saturday Night Live.

Why we care: To be clear, SNL already gave that Pepsi ad–you know the one–a proper parody. What we have here, instead, is a broader swipe at the fashionably woke among us. It’s an ad for the latest creation from the Levi’s lab: Wokes. These jeans are so progressive they conform to no gender identity or body type, rendering them practical for nobody whatsoever. “Levi’s Wokes” shows what can happen when you go so far down the rabbit hole of single-size inclusivity that you end up with an impossible product. The sketch immediately joins Bad Idea Jeans and Mom Jeans in the pantheon of great SNL fake ads for jeans.